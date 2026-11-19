Viet Nam's growing investment in artificial intelligence is opening opportunities to improve business productivity, create better jobs and strengthen employment services. Digital transformation and AI sit at the centre of the country's development strategy, supported by Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued in 2024. The resolution identifies science, technology and innovation as drivers of higher productivity and competitiveness, placing new expectations on businesses and labour market institutions.

How to translate that ambition into better working lives was the focus of a conference held in Ha Noi on 18 November 2026. The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) jointly organized Harnessing Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence for Decent Work in Viet Nam. Discussions examined the changes needed inside enterprises and across the labour market to help businesses and workers benefit from new technologies.

AI's effects on jobs, skills and working conditions will differ across enterprises and groups of workers, making the transition more complex than purchasing new tools. Access to training and social protection varies across Viet Nam's diverse labour market, affecting people's ability to adapt and benefit. A human-centred approach needs to address those differences through responsible technology use, skills development and protection for workers throughout the transition.

Business gains depend on people and management

For small and medium-sized enterprises in particular, AI can automate routine tasks, improve information management and support decisions, but adopting it does not automatically raise productivity across a business. Enterprises need to adapt their processes, strengthen management capabilities and prepare employees to work effectively with the technology. Identifying where AI can add value is an important part of turning investment into lasting improvements.

Nguyen Tien Huy, Director of VCCI's Office for Business Sustainable Development and Secretary-General of the Viet Nam Business Council for Sustainable Development, stressed that technology investment alone is insufficient. He called on businesses to strengthen organizational capabilities and workforce skills so improvements in technology lead to sustainable productivity gains. His remarks highlighted the practical work enterprises need to undertake to use AI effectively and strengthen their competitiveness.

Job exposure calls for better evidence and fairer access

ILO estimates indicate that around 11.5 million jobs in Viet Nam, representing 20.8 per cent of total employment, were potentially exposed to generative AI in 2024. Potential exposure does not establish that jobs will disappear or that businesses are already using AI, making careful interpretation of the figures essential. Women are disproportionately represented in occupations with higher exposure, bringing gender equality into decisions about training, protection and employment opportunities.

Discussions involving the National Statistics Office highlighted the need for stronger labour market data to track employment changes, anticipate occupational shifts and identify emerging skills needs. Ngo Duy Hieu, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, stressed that workers' interests must remain protected as technology changes their jobs. He called for particular attention to vulnerable workers' knowledge and skills so they can participate in the transition and benefit from improvements in productivity and working life.

Stronger institutions can connect AI with decent work

Drawing on experience from the Korea Employment Information Service, the conference examined AI governance, AI-enabled job matching and public employment services that respond more effectively to people's needs. Sinwon Park, Director of the ILO Country Office for Viet Nam, said success must be measured through better job opportunities and working conditions, supported by investment in skills, stronger institutions and meaningful social dialogue. Cooperation among government, employers, workers and researchers can connect enterprise investment and innovation with effective policies, reliable evidence and workers' participation in shaping Viet Nam's future of work.