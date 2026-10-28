Rising Electricity Demand Puts Nuclear Power Expansion at Centre of Global Energy Talks

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has called on countries to turn growing support for nuclear power into operating projects as electricity demand rises and governments seek greater energy security and affordability. Speaking at the opening of the International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in Incheon, Republic of Korea, he said political commitments need practical backing to deliver results. The three-day gathering brings together ministers, senior officials and experts to discuss the expansion of nuclear energy.

Support from governments, financial partners and customers has increased across every region since the previous ministerial conference in Washington four years ago, according to Grossi. Economic development, industrial activity, cooling needs and the digital economy are increasing demand for reliable electricity, with advanced technologies such as small modular reactors attracting investment. Countries considering nuclear power increasingly want clear answers about how quickly it can strengthen energy security and support electrification.

Grossi said successful programmes depend on effective regulators, skilled workers, dependable supply chains and careful planning supported by international partnerships. Bae Kyung-hoon, the Republic of Korea's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT, highlighted international dialogue as essential to addressing energy security and carbon neutrality. He called for practical cooperation on the safe and peaceful use of nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors, grounded in safety and public trust.

Global reactor capacity is projected to expand

The IAEA's Power Reactor Information System records 417 operating nuclear power reactors across 31 countries, with a combined capacity of around 380 gigawatts. Another 78 reactors are under construction in 17 countries, representing approximately 81 gigawatts of additional capacity. More than 60 countries are introducing or considering nuclear power, reflecting interest beyond those with established programmes.

The agency raised its global nuclear capacity projections for the sixth consecutive year, with its low and high scenarios showing growth from 377 gigawatts at the end of 2025 to between 641 and 1,045 gigawatts by 2050. Its new Global Nuclear Power Development Outlook, released in connection with the conference, examines financing, infrastructure readiness and small modular reactor technology. Grossi stressed that reaching these projected levels will require sustained national commitments and international cooperation throughout project development and operation.

Partnerships and national capabilities underpin delivery

Grossi pointed to cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates as an example of the results that sustained partnerships can deliver. All four units at the UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant are operating and together supply around a quarter of the country's electricity. He linked that achievement to a capable owner and supplier, effective regulation, trained personnel and enduring partnerships.

The IAEA supports national programmes through its Milestones Approach, which guides infrastructure development, alongside safety standards, peer reviews, security guidance and safeguards verification. Growing cooperation with international financial institutions, including the World Bank Group, helps connect countries' technical readiness with investment. For small modular reactors, the agency's Nuclear Harmonization and Standardization Initiative helps regulators share assessments and reduce duplicated work, retaining each regulator's responsibility for its decisions.

Investment, training and public engagement need early attention

Grossi urged governments to strengthen institutions, preserve existing nuclear capacity through long-term operation and bring financial and technical partners together early in project planning. Investment in training and suppliers needs to accompany those efforts, with communities engaged early enough for their views to influence decisions. He encouraged countries to use IAEA review services and cooperation platforms, calling for future progress to be judged through tangible results.

The conference includes national statements and discussions on new nuclear programmes, regulation, advanced reactors, workforce development and supply chains. Participants will examine emerging applications in maritime transport, offshore facilities and remote locations, broadening discussions beyond conventional electricity generation. Hosted by the Republic of Korea through its Ministry of Science and ICT, the event is organised by the IAEA in cooperation with the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency.