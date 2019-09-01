Strong earthquake hits Fiji region, Tsunami not expected

A strong earthquake has hit the region of Fiji Island on Sunday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The United States National Tsunami Warning Center said in a tweet that Tsunamis is not expected.
The magnitude of the quake measured 6.5 on the Ritcher scale.
The epicenter of the quake was located 410 km southeast of Suva at a depth of 590 km.
strong #quake M6.5 strikes Fiji Region 11 min ago. #Tsunami Information issued - Pacific TWC. https://t.co/K6N7crd2Uw— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 1, 2019
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story.