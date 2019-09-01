International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk Suva
Updated: 01-09-2019 22:20 IST
Strong earthquake hits Fiji region, Tsunami not expected

Representatuve image Image Credit: ANI

A strong earthquake has hit the region of Fiji Island on Sunday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The United States National Tsunami Warning Center said in a tweet that Tsunamis is not expected.

The magnitude of the quake measured 6.5 on the Ritcher scale.

The epicenter of the quake was located 410 km southeast of Suva at a depth of 590 km.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Fiji
