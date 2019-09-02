New Providence: Island-wide blackout after reports of hurricane warning being lifted

New Providence island in the Bahamas is facing a total blackout on Monday as the country braces through the impact of Hurricane Dorian, KFDI News reported.

The reports of blackout come just an hour after the hurricane warning was reportedly lifted and an all-clear was given to New Providence. Residents have also complained about "severe flooding" in the region.

#BREAKING: A spokesman for Bahamas Power and Light says there has been a total blackout in New Providence, the archipelago's most populous island. (AP) #Dorian — KFDI News (@kfdinews) September 2, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is pounding Central Grand Bahama, moving just 1mph across the Island. Hurricane Warnings in effect for Abaco, Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Berry Islands. However, the Warnings have been lifted for New Providence and N. Eleuthera, and the Watch lifted for N Andros pic.twitter.com/BFvsrFokyl — Morning Blend (@MorningBlend969) September 2, 2019

Hurricane Dorian peeled off roofs and snapped power lines as rising floodwaters threatened to engulf houses in different parts of Bahamas and was expected to edge closer to the U.S. coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated.

The Bahamas Press reported on Twitter that a 7-year-old boy had drowned in the northern Bahamas, becoming the first recorded fatality of Dorian.