International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

New Providence: Island-wide blackout after reports of hurricane warning being lifted

Devdiscourse News Desk New Providence
Updated: 02-09-2019 19:04 IST
New Providence: Island-wide blackout after reports of hurricane warning being lifted

Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

New Providence island in the Bahamas is facing a total blackout on Monday as the country braces through the impact of Hurricane Dorian, KFDI News reported.

The reports of blackout come just an hour after the hurricane warning was reportedly lifted and an all-clear was given to New Providence. Residents have also complained about "severe flooding" in the region.

Hurricane Dorian peeled off roofs and snapped power lines as rising floodwaters threatened to engulf houses in different parts of Bahamas and was expected to edge closer to the U.S. coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated.

The Bahamas Press reported on Twitter that a 7-year-old boy had drowned in the northern Bahamas, becoming the first recorded fatality of Dorian.

COUNTRY : Bahamas the
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019