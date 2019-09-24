International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Russia says U.S. denied visas to its U.N. assembly delegation members-Ifax

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 24-09-2019 14:19 IST
Russia says U.S. denied visas to its U.N. assembly delegation members-Ifax

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had denied visas to several members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly and called the move a violation of Washington's international commitments, Interfax reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the situation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, Interfax cited the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, as saying.

Also Read: Punjab CM seeks foreign ministry's help to bring bodies of 4 Sikhs from Italy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019