Scientists race to read Austria's melting climate archive

24-09-2019
Science News Roundup: Scientists race to read Austria's melting climate archive

Scientists race to read Austria's melting climate archive

Scientists are racing to read a rapidly melting archive of climate data going back thousands of years - the inside of Austria's Alpine glaciers. Mountain glaciers are receding the world over as average global temperatures rise - a phenomenon that will be described in detail in a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change this week.

