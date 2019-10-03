UPDATE 2-One dead, several injured after quake hits Polish mine

One miner died after an earthquake hit a coal mine in southern Poland on Thursday, a spokesman for the mine owner PGG said.

Earlier on Thursday, state-run news agency PAP quoted the spokesman as saying 17 miners had been injured when the quake hit the Bielszowice mine when they were underground. "One person is dead," the spokesman said in a text message. He could not be reached for further comment.

The PAP agency said the quake had a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale. All the miners were moved away from the threatened area, the spokesman was quoted as saying, although it was not immediately clear if they had been brought to the surface.

In July three miners died after a tremor at PGG's Staszic coal mine in Katowice, in the deadliest incident in the country's mining industry this year. Poland still generates most of its electricity from burning coal, but coal production has fallen in the past years due to lower investment and efforts to cost cuts.

Last year 21 miners died in mining industry accidents in Poland, official statistics show.

