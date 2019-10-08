Nobel Prize in Physics 2019 awarded to Peebles, Michel Mayor and Queloz

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded, with one half to James Peebles "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology" and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star."

BREAKING NEWS:The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physics has been awarded with one half to James Peebles "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology" and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star." pic.twitter.com/BwwMTwtRFv — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2019