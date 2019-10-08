International Development News
Nobel Prize in Physics 2019 awarded to Peebles, Michel Mayor and Queloz

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 08-10-2019 15:27 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NobelPrize)

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded, with one half to James Peebles "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology" and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star."

