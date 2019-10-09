Goodenough, Whittingham and Yoshino win 2019 Nobel Prize for chemistry

Scientists John Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the development of lithium-ion batteries, the award-giving body said on Wednesday. "This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on awarding the 9 million Swedish crown ($906,000) prize.

($1 = 9.9336 Swedish crowns)

