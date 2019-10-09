International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Goodenough, Whittingham and Yoshino win 2019 Nobel Prize for chemistry

Reuters Stockholm
Updated: 09-10-2019 15:47 IST
Goodenough, Whittingham and Yoshino win 2019 Nobel Prize for chemistry

Image Credit: Flickr

Scientists John Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the development of lithium-ion batteries, the award-giving body said on Wednesday. "This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on awarding the 9 million Swedish crown ($906,000) prize.

($1 = 9.9336 Swedish crowns)

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Scientists identify ancient baby bottles; global warming and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Sweden
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019