Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in California's Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire that started near the 118 Freeway and Madera Street. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada, southern is Olsen / Madera Street, eastern is Madera Street and the western border is Highway 23.

Residents are advised to evacuate immediately as wildfires can spread quickly, leaving little time to get to safety.

A shelter is open at Thousand Oaks Community Center, 2525 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, California, according to VC Emergency. An evacuation center for large animals has been opened at Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. Ventura, California.

Update 1: Road closures are also being reported due to the Easy Fire. Road closures are listed below.

  • SR-23 between Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Ave
  • Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road
  • Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road

Update 2: The Easy Fire in Simi Valley is approx 200 acres and moving to the west being pushed by the Santa Winds, Ventura County Fire Department said.

Update 3: Voluntary evacuations zone has been announced.

  • Northern border: Read Road
  • South border: Olsen Road
  • East border: Highway 23
  • West border: Moorpark Road

An evacuation center for small animals has also opened at Camarillo Adoption Center, 600 Aviation Drive Camarillo, California 93010.

Update 4: Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief has said that they are continuing to work on containment of the Getty Fire and have also sent 3 strike teams to tackle Easy Fire in Simi Valley.

He also said that the department has also staffed dozens of additional fire resources in the City during the ongoing high wind conditions.

Update 5: The Easy Fire in Simi Valley has expanded to 407 acres as of 8 AM local time, Ventura County Fire Department said. The fire is spreading towards the 23 Freeway.

Here is the map of mandatory evacuations in Simi Valley.

Firefighters struggle against massive, wind-whipped wildfires in California that have blackened a wide swath picturesque wine country and driven thousands of people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather. Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency due to the wildfires.

