International Development News
Development News Edition

Iran's FM says new US sanctions show 'maximum failure'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 02:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 02:12 IST
Iran's FM says new US sanctions show 'maximum failure'
Flag of Iran (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday that the latest round of US sanctions against the Islamic republic show the "maximum failure" of Washington's anti-Iran policy. Washington extended its sanctions on Iran on Thursday by targeting its construction sector, which the US linked to the country's Revolutionary Guards.

"Subjecting construction workers to #EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of 'maximum pressure'," Zarif tweeted. "Rather than dig itself deeper, US should abandon failed policies & return to #JCPOA," Zarif added, referring to the formal title of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iranian tensions with the United States have escalated sharply since US President Donald Trump last year withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral sanctions as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign. Tehran has hit back three times since May by suspending parts of its compliance with the nuclear deal.

It has threatened to go even further if remaining parties to the deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia -- cannot help it circumvent US sanctions. Iran is expected to unveil a fourth package of countermeasures on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FDA downplays risks from already recalled heartburn drug Zantac

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday downplayed the risk caused by contamination of the already recalled popular heartburn drug Zantac, and said its tests suggest it does not cause carcinogens to form after ingestion by patients....

UPDATE 1-Saudi Crown Prince approves kick-off of Aramco IPO on Sunday-sources

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday agreed that the initial public offering of state oil giant Aramco will be announced on Sunday, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.The worlds top oil company will annou...

Athletics-Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sundays New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year.Eliud Kipchoges sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgeis ...

UPDATE 2-White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal -Kudlow

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration will look very closely at the planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.The deal, announced on Thursday, would create the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019