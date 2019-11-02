International Development News
Development News Edition

New printer produces 3D holograms: Study

A printer capable of producing digital 3D holograms with a high level of detail and realistic colour have been developed by researchers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:40 IST
New printer produces 3D holograms: Study
The researchers said that as technology improves, especially 3D software, it may be possible to expand their hologram printing approach to medical or other advanced applications.. Image Credit: ANI

A printer capable of producing digital 3D holograms with a high level of detail and realistic colour have been developed by researchers. The printer will help in making high-quality objects or scenes for museum displays, architectural models, fine art or advertisements that won't need a glass or any special viewing aids.

"Our 15-year research project aimed to build a hologram printer with all the advantages of previous technologies while eliminating known drawbacks such as expensive lasers, slow printing speed, limited field of view and unsaturated colours," said research team leader Yves Gentet from Ultimate Holography in France. "We accomplished this by creating the CHIMERA printer, which uses low-cost commercial lasers and high-speed printing to produce holograms with high-quality colour that spans a large dynamic range," added Gentet.

The study published in The Optical Society's (OSA) journal -- Applied Optics -- the researchers have described the new printer, which creates holograms with wide fields of view and full parallax on a special photographic material they designed. Full parallax holograms reconstruct an object so that it is viewable in all directions, in this case with a field of view spanning 120 degrees.

The printer can create holograms from 3D computer-generated models or from scans acquired with a dedicated scanner developed by the researchers. The high-quality holograms can even be used as masters to produce holographic copies. When developing the new hologram printer, the researchers carefully studied two previously developed holographic printer technologies to understand their advantages and drawbacks.

"The companies involved in developing the first two generations of printers eventually faced technical limitations and closed," said Gentet. "Our small, self-funded group found that it was key to develop a highly sensitive photo material with a very fine grain rather than use a commercially available rigid material like previous systems," continued Gentet.

The CHIMERA printer uses red, green and blue low-power commercially available continuous wave lasers with shutters that adjust the exposure for each laser in a matter of milliseconds. The researchers also created a special anti-vibrating mechanical system to keep the holographic plate from moving during the recording.

Holograms are created by recording small holographic elements known as hogels, one after another using three spatial light modulators and a custom-designed full-colour optical printing head that enables the 120-degree parallax. After printing, the holograms are developed in chemical baths and sealed for protection.

The hogel size can be toggled between 250 and 500 microns and the printing rate adjusted from 1 to 50 hertz (Hz). For example, if a hogel size of 250 microns is used, the maximum printing speed is 50 Hz.

At this speed it would take 11 hours to print a hologram measuring 30 by 40 centimetres, about half of the time it would take using previous systems based on pulsed lasers. The researchers used the new technology to print holograms that measured up to 60 by 80 centimetres showing various colour objects including toys, a butterfly and a museum object.

"The new system offers a much wider field of view, higher resolution and noticeably better colour rendition and dynamic range than previous systems," said Gentet. "The full-colour holographic material we developed provides improved brightness and clarity while the low-power, continuous-wave lasers make the system easy to use," added Gentet.

The researchers said that as technology improves, especially 3D software, it may be possible to expand their hologram printing approach to medical or other advanced applications. (ANI)

Also Read: Pantum Wins Procurement Contract to Supply 6,000+ Printers to Schools in Tamil Nadu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Rugby-Rainbow nation turns gold as Springboks lift World Cup

At times it was brutal, often it was downright ugly, but who cares In the end there can have been few more poignant sights than that of Siya Kolisi, the boy from a dusty, poverty-stricken South African township, on Saturday lifting the Rugb...

RSS banks on Muslim leaders of BJP to maintain harmony following SC verdict on Ayodhya

RSS leaders held a marathon meeting with Muslim leaders of BJP here on Friday night ahead of the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict, that is likely to be delivered in the coming few days. The RSS approach is to keep ...

Govt to set up 'hunar hubs' in every state: Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said here that his ministry has been working on war-footing to set up hunar hubs across the country to train indigenous talent of master artisans, craftsmen in the next five ye...

Instead of acknowledging slowdown and looking for solution, PM Modi is busy managing headlines and events: Cong chief Sonia Gandhi.

Instead of acknowledging slowdown and looking for solution, PM Modi is busy managing headlines and events Cong chief Sonia Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019