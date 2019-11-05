International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi-NCR gets some relief from haze, further improvement expected with rains

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 00:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 00:00 IST
Delhi-NCR gets some relief from haze, further improvement expected with rains
Image Credit: ANI

Pollution levels in the national capital dipped on Monday, moving from "severe" to "very poor" category, with an increase in wind speed which reduced the noxious haze that obscured Delhi's skies for around a week. A day after pollution levels peaked to a three-year high (494), the city's air quality index at 4 pm on Monday read 407. It dipped further and at 8.30 pm the AQI stood at 370, which falls in the "very poor" category.

The relief came as the number of vehicles on Delhi roads came down significantly with the AAP government rolling out its car rationing scheme. "Though there is a significant, visible change in pollution levels, the national capital's air quality index remained in the "severe" category till 4 pm. This is because the AQI reading at any given time is an average of AQIs recorded in the previous 24 hours," CPCB's former air lab chief Dipankar Saha said.

With winds gusting up to 20 kilometres per hour dispersing pollutants faster, the visibility level improved to 2,000 metres. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Maha and a western disturbance will cause rainfall in parts of the northern plains, covering Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, on Wednesday and Thursday which will improve the situation further.

Weather experts said a significant increase in wind speed dispersed the pollutants faster. The cloud cover over Delhi and the neighbouring areas also dissipated, revealing the sun that caused the air close to the ground to rise up and flush out pollutants. The Delhi government also shared data that showed a drastic improvement in PM10 and PM2.5 levels in the city.

According to the data, the levels of PM2.5 -- tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter that can enter the lungs and even the bloodstream, reduced from 562 micrograms per cubic metre at 6am to 94 micrograms per cubic meter at 6 pm. PM10 levels reduced from 710 micrograms per cubic meter at 6 am to 216 micrograms per cubic meter at 6 pm.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the IMD, said, "The two main reasons for the improvement in air quality are increased wind speed and no cloud cover. The situation will improve on Tuesday with wind speed increasing further." Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said rainfall is likely in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Wednesday and Thursday under the influence of Cyclone Maha.

"A western disturbance will also increase wind speed... Strong easterly winds due to Cyclone Bulbul will reduce the impact of smoke from stubble burning in (Haryana and Punjab)," he said. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said, "High surface and boundary layer winds are expected on Tuesday also. A fresh western disturbance, scattered rainfall and change in wind direction are likely to positively influence the AQI in the region."

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida (391), Ghaziabad (392) and Greater Noida (392), Gurgaon (355), Faridabad (378), also recorded improvement in air quality. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris gets coveted invite from powerful Nevada union

Las Vegas, Nov 4 AP Kamala Harris will be the first Democratic presidential candidate next week to hold a town hall with the powerful casino workers Culinary Union in Las Vegas. The unions national affiliate Unite Here announced the Nov. 8 ...

Resurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns

Airlines that have been forced to rejig operations due to the grounding of the 737 MAX could face a markedly different problem when Boeing Cos best-selling jet is finally cleared to re-enter service a gradual switch to concerns about oversu...

Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan released under supervision: report

A Turkish court on Monday ordered journalist Ahmet Altan to be released under judicial supervision despite sentencing him to more than 10 years in prison, state news agency Anadolu reported. Altan, accused of links to the group blamed for t...

Trump administration poised to make Paris climate exit official

The Trump administration will file paperwork with the United Nations as early as Monday to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, marking the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact to fight climate cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019