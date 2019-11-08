International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi's air remains 'very poor', to improve

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:21 IST
Delhi's air remains 'very poor', to improve
Image Credit: ANI

The national capital's air quality remained "very poor" on Friday but no drastic decline is expected in the next three days as strong winds are likely to blow in the region. The city's overall air quality index (AQI) read 330 at 4 pm. It decreased to 320 at 8 pm.

Air quality in the satellite towns of Faridabad (337), Ghaziabad (355), Greater Noida (367) and Gurgaon (306) remained 'very poor'. An AQI between 201 and 300 is 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

After a brief relief, the city's air quality plunged to the 'very poor' category again because of high humidity due to light rains on Thursday. "Isolated drizzle, cloudy weather and calm winds prevented boundary layer growth and led to the accumulation of local emissions (on Thursday)," the government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR said.

Delhi experienced "slight secondary particulate formation in the early hours (on Friday) but (it) could not multiply much". Secondary particles are products of complicated atmospheric reactions between primary particles, such as particulate matter, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide directly emitted by stubble burning and vehicles, in the presence of other factors such as sunlight and moisture.

Examples of secondary particles include sulphates, nitrates, ozone and organic aerosols. Weather experts said pollution levels will come down gradually over the next two days with winds picking up pace.

The wind direction will change to northwesterly and stubble plume intrusion is expected on Saturday, SAFAR said. Though the predicted wind direction is favourable for fire plume transport, strong winds, favourable for efficient ventilation, are likely to blow in the region in the next three days, it said.

According to SAFAR data, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was just 2 percent on Thursday and 3 percent on Friday. "The surface and boundary-layer winds are from the southeast and stubble fire contribution was negligible," it said.

The effective biomass fire count observed on November 7 was 200. It should be noted that Punjab and Haryana were under a heavy cloud cover; and satellite's capability to detect fires reduces in such a situation, SAFAR said. Smoke from crop residue burning is expected to account for 8 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 concentration on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Friday directed various implementing agencies to check encroachments on major traffic corridors, remove construction and demolition (C&D) waste, and close down polluting industries by November 13. The directions follow the Supreme Court's recent orders asking various agencies to control factors contributing to pollution in Delhi such as open dumping of waste, garbage burning, unpaved roads, road dust and traffic congestion.

In an order to all the agencies, the chief secretary also marked the officers responsible for each task. "In case of non-compliance, the HODs/nodal officers will be held personally responsible and appropriate action will be taken against them," the order read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on ...

Ayodhya verdict: Maintain peace, Maha CM appeals to people

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict should be respected by everyone and appealed to all sections of society to maintain calm and peace. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce ...

U.S. House panels release two more impeachment depositions

The U.S. House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday released transcripts from closed-door depositions with former White House adviser Fiona Hill and current White House adviser Alexander Vindma...

Lebanese banks face threats, Hariri said to want neutral government

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019