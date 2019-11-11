International Development News
Development News Edition

EU agrees sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus drilling, to add names later

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:16 IST
EU agrees sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus drilling, to add names later
Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday economic sanctions over Turkey's drilling off the coast of Cyprus, setting up the legal framework for travel bans and asset freezes but leaving names until a later date. The decision, reflecting a broader deterioration in EU ties with Turkey, aims to punish Ankara for violating Cyprus' maritime economic zone by drilling off the divided island. It follows a separate decision to stop new arms sales by EU governments to Turkey over Ankara's Oct. 9 incursion into Syria.

Turkey, which is a formal candidate to join the EU, says it is operating in waters on its own continental shelf or areas where Turkish Cypriots have rights. EU ministers said in a statement that Monday's decision: "will make it possible to sanction individuals or entities responsible for or involved in unauthorized drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean."

Two EU diplomats said the staggered approach gives Turkey a chance to end what the EU says are "illegal" drilling activities before any measures enter into force. If sanctions are imposed, the asset freezes and travel bans are likely to target the Turkish military and captains of the drilling ships, the diplomats said.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 after a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Several peacemaking efforts have failed and the discovery of offshore resources has complicated the negotiations. EU ties with NATO-ally Turkey have meanwhile worsened after years of stalemate on Ankara's bid to join the world's biggest trading bloc.

With Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown on dissidents and his sweeping new presidential powers that the EU says lack checks and balances, many EU states say Turkey no longer meets the democratic criteria to be a candidate, let alone an EU member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Election gift for PM Johnson: Brexit Party stands down in Conservative seats

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the most significant boost of the British election campaign to date when Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would not contest 317 seats where the Conservative Party won in 2017.In a move that sent ster...

Jordan committed to peace treaty with Israel despite ending land deal

Jordan said on Monday it was committed to its landmark peace treaty with Israel despite ending a 25-year deal that allows its neighbour to use two parcels of land along its border under its sovereignty, its foreign minister said.In a news c...

50th IFFI to pay tribute to silent film viewing

50th International Film Festival of India IFFI will be paying tribute to the lost form of silent film viewing in a specially curated section where three movies by master filmmakers Alfred Hitchcock, Sergei M Eisenstein and GW Pabst will be ...

Labour's Corbyn says Trump got his wish of Johnson-Farage deal

The leader of Britains opposition Labour Party said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had got his wish for Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to make a pact with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage said he would not stand candidates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019