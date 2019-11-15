International Development News
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: China completes crucial landing test for first Mars mission in 2020; Singapore scientists produce in-vitro human skin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 02:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 02:28 IST
Science News Roundup: China completes crucial landing test for first Mars mission in 2020; Singapore scientists produce in-vitro human skin
Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Membrane in a minute: Singapore scientists produce in-vitro human skin

A piece of skin about the size of your thumbnail can be printed in less than a minute, scientists in Singapore say, a game-changing step for the future of non-animal testing for cosmetics and other products. Made up of skin cells from donors and collagen, the in-vitro skin has the same chemical and biological properties as human skin, says John Koh, lab manager at start-up DeNova Sciences, which is collaborating with Singapore's Nanyang Technological University on the product.

China completes crucial landing test for first Mars mission in 2020

China on Thursday successfully completed a crucial landing test in northern Hebei province ahead of a historic unmanned exploration mission to Mars next year. China is on track to launch its Mars mission, Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration, said on Thursday, speaking to foreign diplomats and the media before the test.

China's huge mysterious extinct ape 'Giganto' was an orangutan cousin

Genetic material extracted from a 1.9 million-year-old fossil tooth from southern China shows that the world's largest-known ape - an extinct creature dubbed "Giganto" that once inhabited Southeast Asia - was an oversized cousin of today's orangutans. The findings, announced on Wednesday, shed light on a species, called Gigantopithecus blacki, that has been shrouded in mystery because its fossil remains are so sparse - just a collection of teeth and remnants of several lower jaws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. charges two former Herbalife executives in China over bribery scheme -source

U.S. prosecutors criminally charged two former executives of Herbalife Nutrition Ltds Chinese unit with running a decade-long scheme to bribe Chinese government officials to win business and evade regulatory scrutiny, a person familiar with...

UPDATE 1-Google antitrust probe to expand into Android - CNBC

The 50 attorneys general investigating advertising practices at Alphabet Incs Google are planning to expand their antitrust probe into the units flagship Android business, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.Go...

Superdome renovations to include standing-room-only area

Architectural renderings revealed Thursday show a number of proposed changes for the New Orleans Superdome as part of a 450 million renovation, including the addition of standing-room only viewing areas. The Superdome Commission has already...

Buccaneers launch scholarship for female players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first NFL team to establish a college scholarship program for female high school football players. A 250,000 commitment from the teams foundation was announced Thursday and is open to all female seniors nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019