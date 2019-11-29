International Development News
Indian Army uses plastic in road construction in Guwahati

The project has a potential of solving biggest crisis of our times – plastic waste management. It will gradually be implemented in other Cantonments and Military Stations.

Indian Military's pilot project of using plastic in road construction at Narangi Military Station in Guwahati on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

In an initiative of using plastic in road construction, the Indian Army's Military Engineer Services has started a pilot project in Guwahati. The project of using plastic in road building will help to reduce, reuse and recycle waste plastic. Besides, the road constructed by using plastic will have longer life, cheaper in construction as well as maintenance.

Indian Army's Military Engineer Services is undertaking a pilot project at Narangi Military Station in Guwahati on Friday, for road construction utilising plastic as partial substitute to bitumen. Approx 1.24 MT of waste plastic has been used to construct a road using the technology. (ANI Photo)

