International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-US-China-Russia power play raising tensions in Arctic, says Denmark

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Copenhagen
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:08 IST
Intensifying geopolitical rivalry in the Arctic between the United States, China and Russia is increasing tensions in the region, Denmark's Defence Intelligence Service said on Friday.

Disputes in the Arctic over global warming and access to minerals broke into the open in May when U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Russia of aggressive behaviour in the polar region and said China's actions must be watched closely. "A great power play is shaping up between Russia, the United States and China, which is increasing the level of tension in the (Arctic) region," the Danish intelligence service said in its annual risk assessment report.

Denmark has made it a priority to maintain the Arctic as an area of international cooperation and resolve any potential issues through political negotiations between countries with Arctic territory. Greenland, a vast island straddling the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans, is a self-ruling part of Denmark. But Denmark's goal has become harder to achieve as Russia, in particular, is strengthening its military capabilities there, the intelligence report said. "This is an essential driving force for several other Arctic coastal states starting to strengthen their (own) regional military capabilities," it said.

The report also said a new U.S. Arctic strategy published in June this year combined with public comments from high-level government and defence officials, have also contributed to heightened tension in the region. Increased U.S. interest in the Arctic became apparent in August when President Donald Trump suggested buying Greenland from Denmark, an idea quickly dismissed by the Danish and regional Greenland governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

