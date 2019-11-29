UPDATE 1-US-China-Russia power play raising tensions in Arctic, says Denmark

Intensifying geopolitical rivalry in the Arctic between the United States, China and Russia is increasing tensions in the region, Denmark's Defence Intelligence Service said on Friday.

Disputes in the Arctic over global warming and access to minerals broke into the open in May when U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Russia of aggressive behaviour in the polar region and said China's actions must be watched closely. "A great power play is shaping up between Russia, the United States and China, which is increasing the level of tension in the (Arctic) region," the Danish intelligence service said in its annual risk assessment report.

Denmark has made it a priority to maintain the Arctic as an area of international cooperation and resolve any potential issues through political negotiations between countries with Arctic territory. Greenland, a vast island straddling the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans, is a self-ruling part of Denmark. But Denmark's goal has become harder to achieve as Russia, in particular, is strengthening its military capabilities there, the intelligence report said. "This is an essential driving force for several other Arctic coastal states starting to strengthen their (own) regional military capabilities," it said.

The report also said a new U.S. Arctic strategy published in June this year combined with public comments from high-level government and defence officials, have also contributed to heightened tension in the region. Increased U.S. interest in the Arctic became apparent in August when President Donald Trump suggested buying Greenland from Denmark, an idea quickly dismissed by the Danish and regional Greenland governments.

