UPDATE 1-U.S. to ask U.N. to discuss possible escalatory provocation by North Korea

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 00:08 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 00:08 IST
The United States will ask the United Nations Security Council this week to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and the "the possibility of an escalatory DPRK provocation," a State Department official said on Monday. It was not immediately clear when such a meeting would take place or if it would be public. At least eight countries on the 15-member Security Council had been pushing for a meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea on Tuesday, but the final decision rested with Washington, diplomats said.

"The State Department is instructing the U.S. Mission to the United Nations to propose to have the U.N. Security Council discussion on North Korea this week include a comprehensive update on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, including recent missile launches and the possibility of an escalatory DPRK provocation," the U.S. official said. North Korea's official name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

A meeting would come at a time of increasing tensions between Washington and Pyongyang after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave U.S. President Donald Trump until the end of the year to show more flexibility in talks that Washington hopes will lead North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs. Kim's deadline has raised concerns among some diplomats that North Korea could next year resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been suspended since 2017. Trump has held up the suspension as a key achievement of his North Korea engagement.

North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, said on Saturday that denuclearization was off the negotiating table with the United States and lengthy talks with Washington were not needed. His statement prompted Trump to warn on Sunday that Kim risks losing "everything" if he resumes hostility and that his country must denuclearize, after the Pyongyang said it had carried out a "successful test of great significance."

