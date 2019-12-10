Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. to ask U.N. to discuss possible "escalatory" provocation by North Korea

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 00:37 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. to ask U.N. to discuss possible "escalatory" provocation by North Korea

The United States will ask the U.N. Security Council this week to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and the the possibility of an "escalatory" provocation, a State Department official said on Monday. It was not immediately clear when such a meeting would take place or if it would be public. At least eight countries on the 15-member Security Council had been pushing for a meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea, but the final decision rested with Washington, diplomats said.

"The State Department is instructing the U.S. Mission to the United Nations to propose to have the U.N. Security Council discussion on North Korea this week include a comprehensive update on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, including recent missile launches and the possibility of an escalatory DPRK provocation," the U.S. official said. North Korea's official name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

A meeting would come amid increasing tensions between Washington and Pyongyang after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave U.S. President Donald Trump until the end of the year to show more flexibility in talks that Washington hopes will lead North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs. Kim's deadline has raised concerns among some diplomats that North Korea could next year resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been suspended since 2017. Trump has held up the suspension as a key achievement of his North Korea engagement.

North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, said on Saturday that denuclearization was off the negotiating table with the United States and lengthy talks with Washington were not needed. His remarks and a statement by North Korea that it had carried out a "successful test of great significance" at its Sohae satellite launch site prompted Trump to warn on Sunday that Kim risks losing "everything" if he resumes hostility and that his country must denuclearize.

The U.N. Security Council has met behind closed doors several times over the past couple of months, at the request of European members, over missile launches conducted by North Korea. Following a meeting last week, the European states condemned Pyongyang's "provocative actions." "The DPRK has conducted 13 sets of ballistic missile launches since May and continued to operate its nuclear program," Britain, France, Poland, Belgium and Germany said in a statement, urging Pyongyang to engage in meaningful talks with the United States on denuclearization.

The United States is president of the U.N. Security Council for December. U.N. Security Council ambassadors had lunch with Trump in Washington last week. Speaking to reporters on Friday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft said of the council's discussion about North Korea during the lunch with Trump: "What we all agree upon is that we are very concerned about any more ballistic missile launches."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Newcastle offer free half-season tickets to fill St James' Park

Newcastle United are offering a free half-season ticket to season ticket holders as they try to fill St James Park for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday. The ticket covers 10 league games starting with Everton o...

US asks UN to discuss risk of NKorea 'provocation'

Washington, Dec 10 AFP The United States on Monday called a UN Security Council meeting this week on the risk of North Korean provocation as Pyongyang demands US concessions by a year-end deadline. The United States, which holds this months...

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-No let-up in Macron's duel with unions on fifth day of strikes

Trade unions called for more street protests after nationwide strikes aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his pension reforms caused chaos on Frances transport networks for a fifth day on Monday.The week ahead will test wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019