Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.N. Security Council to meet over North Korea on Wednesday at U.S. request

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 02:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 02:22 IST
UPDATE 3-U.N. Security Council to meet over North Korea on Wednesday at U.S. request

The U.N. Security Council will meet on Wednesday, at the request of the United States, over missile launches by North Korea and the possibility of an "escalatory" provocation after Pyongyang conducted what it said was a key test at satellite launch site. The move comes amid growing tensions and stalled talks between the United States and North Korea that Washington hopes will lead to Pyongyang giving up its nuclear and missile programs. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given President Donald Trump until the end of the year to offer concessions.

Some diplomats and analysts are concerned that North Korea could next year resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that it suspended in 2017. Trump and Kim have met three times during that time, but no progress toward a deal has been made. At least eight countries on the 15-member U.N. Security Council had been pushing for a Tuesday meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea, sparking Pyongyang to warn it would consider such a move a "serious provocation" and that it would "respond strongly."

But the United States, which is president of the Security Council for December, decided to convene a meeting on Wednesday that will focus instead on the threat of escalation by North Korea, diplomats said. A U.S. official said earlier on Monday there would be "a comprehensive update on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, including recent missile launches and the possibility of an escalatory DPRK provocation."

North Korea's official name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). The country has been subject to U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missiles and nuclear programs. North Korea's U.N. ambassador, Kim Song, said on Saturday that denuclearization was off the negotiating table and lengthy talks with Washington were not needed. Pyongyang then announced it had carried out a "successful test of great significance" at its Sohae satellite launch site.

Trump warned on Sunday that Kim risks losing "everything" if he resumes hostility and that North Korea must denuclearize. The U.N. Security Council has met behind closed doors several times over the past couple of months, at the request of European members, over missile launches conducted by North Korea. Following a meeting last week, the European states condemned Pyongyang's "provocative actions."

"The DPRK has conducted 13 sets of ballistic missile launches since May and continued to operate its nuclear program," Britain, France, Poland, Belgium and Germany said in a statement, urging Pyongyang to engage in meaningful talks with Washington on denuclearization. U.N. Security Council ambassadors had lunch with Trump in Washington last week.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft said of the council's discussion about North Korea during the lunch with Trump: "What we all agree upon is that we are very concerned about any more ballistic missile launches."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA -reports

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an admi...

Putin, Zelensky meet in Paris push to end Ukraine war

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday met Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time, at a Paris summit aimed at agreeing on measures to help end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine. No comprehensive peace deal i...

UPDATE 1-Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34

Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions for research, died on Monday at age 34 after a seven-year battle with the disease, Boston College said.The former BC baseball captain died at his home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019