Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Why women are susceptible to autoimmune disorders decoded'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:50 IST
'Why women are susceptible to autoimmune disorders decoded'

Researchers have discovered a potential reason for why autoimmune diseases are more prevalent in women than in men, an advance that may lead to early diagnosis and better treatment of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. The researchers, including those from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), said autoimmune conditions affect the body's ability to fight viruses, bacteria and infections as they cause a person's immune cells to attack the body instead.

They said in humans male children are born with an X and a Y chromosome, while female infants have two X chromosomes in each of their body cells. Chromosomes are thread like coiled structures containing the genetic material Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) molecules, and proteins bound to them. They carry, and transmit the hereditary unit, gene, from one generation to another.

The researchers explained that while males inherit their mother's X chromosome and father's Y chromosome, females inherit X chromosomes from both parents. The study, published in the journal PNAS, showed differences in how each of the female offspring's X chromosomes is regulated, suggesting that the X chromosome they get from their father may help to explain their misfiring immune system in the case of autoimmune diseases.

"It's been known for many years that women are more susceptible to autoimmune diseases than men are," said lead study author Rhonda Voskuhl, a UCLA professor. "Figuring out why can help us develop new drugs to treat these autoimmune diseases," Voskuhl said.

While women generally have stronger immune responses than men, with more robust responses to some vaccinations and infections, the researchers said this heightened immune system also makes women to develop autoimmune diseases. Voskuhl said women are three times more likely than men multiple sclerosis, nine times more likely to develop lupus, and more prone to a host of other autoimmune diseases.

Voskuhl and her colleagues analysed the differences between the X chromosomes inherited from each parent, looking at the expression levels of genes in mice with the male (XY) and female (XX) chromosome set. They identified a handful of immune system-related genes on the X chromosome which were less active, producing fewer corresponding molecules in the immune cells of female mice.

The researchers then compared mice with just one X chromosome -- either a maternal or paternal X chromosome. They determined the levels by which the chromosome had an addition of methyl chemical groups to their DNA -- a process known to turn down, or block, the expression of genes.

While the methyl chemical groups aren't part of the DNA sequence itself, the researchers said, the patterns by which these molecules are added to DNA can be passed from parent to child. The scientists found that there was more methylation on the X chromosome inherited from the father than the one from the mother.

They confirmed that several genes on the X chromosome were less active when the X chromosome was of paternal as compared to maternal origin. "What we're talking about here is not mutations that affect gene sequences, but instead signals that affect how the same sequence of genes are differentially expressed in females versus males. These differences would be missed in traditional genetic studies," Voskuhl said.

According to the researchers, the X chromosomes packaged into sperm and develops into a female offspring may have higher levels of methylation than the X chromosomes passed along in eggs from a mother to the next generation. They said, this methylation dampens the activity levels of some immune system genes in females, making their immune activity different from those in males.

"If you can find regulators of methylation that target these differences, you might be able to reduce the immune responses of females to treat autoimmune diseases," Voskuhl said. "Going forward, when one considers sex as a biologic variable in diseases, it can lead to new treatment strategies," she added.

According to the researchers, the current study is also an important step towards better understanding of sex differences in disease conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hotline launches to help Polish women travel abroad for abortion

Women in Poland facing some of Europes tightest restrictions on abortion will be offered advice and funding to travel abroad to get a termination through a new Abortion Without Borders initiative launched on Wednesday.The hotline service wi...

EU executive puts forward "Green Deal" to go climate neutral by 2050

The European Unions executive arm will propose in March 2020 new laws to make the bloc climate neutral by 2050 as part of the European Green Deal, a set of new climate policies presented by the European Commission on Wednesday.It will also ...

Surging aircraft deliveries will keep airfare under pressure in 2020: IATA official

With Boeing 737 Max expected to return to service next year, overall aircraft deliveries are likely to increase in 2020 and this will continue to keep airfares under pressure, said a senior official of global airlines body IATA on Wednesday...

UPDATE 5-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, strikes set to go on

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defied striking workers on Wednesday with plans for an overhaul of Frances byzantine pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work longer. In a speech that followed days of street p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019