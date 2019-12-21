Left Menu
Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck Spain on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The earthquake was reportedly felt in Granada and nearby cities.

There were no immediate reports of damage due to the Granada earthquake.

Further details about Granada earthquake are awaited.

