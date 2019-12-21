Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck Spain on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The earthquake was reportedly felt in Granada and nearby cities.
There were no immediate reports of damage due to the Granada earthquake.
Felt #earthquake (#terremoto) M3.4 strikes 8 km NW of #Granada (#Spain) 2 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/QSF7oC0apb pic.twitter.com/Wt2Szp1AWT— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 21, 2019
Further details about Granada earthquake are awaited.
