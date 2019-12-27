Left Menu
Development News Edition

New ways of learning Mathematics: Study

A team of scientists has identified a method to help school children in learning maths more efficiently. The programme designed will help the children to surpass their intuitions while solving a problem and rely more on using arithmetic principles.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:48 IST
New ways of learning Mathematics: Study
Promoting abstraction and breaking away from mental simulations.. Image Credit: ANI

A team of scientists has identified a method to help school children in learning maths more efficiently. The programme designed will help the children to surpass their intuitions while solving a problem and rely more on using arithmetic principles. More than half of the students, who took part in the intervention programme -- ACE-ArithmEcole -- could solve several difficult problems as compared to the rest pupils who followed the standard course of study.

The study was conducted by the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, in collaboration with four research teams from France, had shown that our everyday knowledge can influence our ability to solve problems but at times leading us into making an error. From a young age, school kids are exposed to numerous mathematical problems that involve addition and subtraction, and they use mental images that have been fed to the brain in the earlier stages of life to solve the problems.

But as soon as the problem gets complex, recourse to the problems as in their mental storage makes it impossible or lead the students to make mistakes. The semantic re-encoding introduced to detach the students from their initial representations in solving a solution spurs children to achieve knowledge in arithmetic at an early age. The teachers in the primary school put into practice the arithmetic course that substituted the standard arithmetic curriculum.

"To get the students to practice semantic re-encoding, we provided them with different tools such as line diagrams and box diagrams," says Emmanuel Sander, professor at the Department of Education of the FPSE at UNIGE. The idea is that when they read a problem, such as "Luke has 22 marbles, he loses 18. How many marbles does he have left?" The pupils should detach themselves from the idea that subtraction always consists in a search for what remains after a loss, and should instead manage to see it as the calculation of a difference, or a distance that has to be measured. It's all about showing students how to re-encode this situation."

After some observation, it was learned that 63.4 per cent gave correct answers to the problems that were easy to simulate mentally, and 50.5 per cent found the answers to the more complex problems. "In contrast, only 42.2 per cent of the pupils in the standard curriculum succeeded in solving simple problems, and only 29.8 per cent gave the right answer to the complex problems," exclaims Katarina Gvozdic.

"Yet their level measured on other aspects of maths was exactly the same," adds Emmanuel Sander. The results were promising as they provide a base for promoting abstraction and breaking away from mental simulations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii

A tour helicopter with seven people aboard has gone missing in Hawaii evening, the US Coast Guard said. The owner of the helicopter contacted the Coast Guard about 45 minutes after the aircraft was due back from a tour of Kauais N Pali Coas...

VHP's 3 day central committee meeting begins in Mangaluru

The three-day central committee meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP started at Sangh Niketan Sabhagar in Mangaluru on Friday. The meeting began with the lighting of the lamp by Vishwaprasannateerthji Maharaj, Dharmadhikari Virendraji H...

Tata Motors partners Prakriti E-Mobility to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi

Tata Motors on Friday said it has partnered app-based taxi service provider Prakriti E-Mobility to deploy 500 Tigor electric vehicles EVs in the national capital. The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by January ...

Greek 'sinners' party scrapped after threats

Athens, Dec 27 AFP A party for sinners in a southern Greek town was cancelled this week after a poster depicting Jesus Christ with earrings and makeup sparked death threats, organisers said. The Christmas Eve party in a bar in the port town...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019