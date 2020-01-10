Left Menu
Development News Edition

First penumbral lunar eclipse of the year 2020

A celestial spectacle, the first lunar eclipse of the year will be visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse tonight.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 23:52 IST
First penumbral lunar eclipse of the year 2020
The celestial event will set off at 10:37 IST and would last for 4 hours and 5 minutes. Image Credit: ANI

A celestial spectacle, the first lunar eclipse of the year will be visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse tonight. It will be the first of the four penumbral lunar eclipses that will appear this year.

The celestial event set off at 10:37 pm IST and is set to last for 4 hours and 5 minutes, according to the timeanddate website. This eclipse is not a total but a penumbral lunar eclipse.

The moon passes through Earth's dark central shadow during a total lunar eclipse, leading to a considerable dimming of the Lunar disc. In this case, the moon passes through the outer penumbral shadow that the Earth casts on it. In such a situation, the perceivable darkening of the moon is minimal, thus it is rather difficult to visually differentiate a penumbral eclipse from a full moon.

It will be visible over a vast span of our planet covering Eurasia, Africa, Australia and parts of North America. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Govt considering making Marathi compulsory: Ajit Pawar

Lamenting that many students can not read and write Marathi, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the government was thinking of making Marathi compulsory in all schools till class 10. He was speaking at a felici...

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa extends Iran cancellations, resumes flights to Iraq

Lufthansa has extended its suspension of flights to Iran, the German airline said on Friday, after the deadly crash of a Ukrainian airliner in a suspected accidental missile strike outside Tehran.Lufthansa said it had grounded its daily Fra...

UPDATE 1-French pension reform talks deadlocked ahead of nationwide protests

Negotiations between the French government and trade unions failed to break the deadlock over pension reform on Friday as both sides stood firm ahead of a fifth day of nationwide protests. With a public transport strike into its 37th day, P...

Delhi Police 'underplaying' Jan 5 violence on campus: JNUTA

The JNU Teachers Association on Friday accused the Delhi Police of underplaying the January 5 violence on the varsity campus and termed its version of the incident as disturbing. Such underplaying of the incident which shocked the nation an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020