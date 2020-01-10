First penumbral lunar eclipse of the year 2020
A celestial spectacle, the first lunar eclipse of the year will be visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse tonight.
A celestial spectacle, the first lunar eclipse of the year will be visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse tonight. It will be the first of the four penumbral lunar eclipses that will appear this year.
The celestial event set off at 10:37 pm IST and is set to last for 4 hours and 5 minutes, according to the timeanddate website. This eclipse is not a total but a penumbral lunar eclipse.
The moon passes through Earth's dark central shadow during a total lunar eclipse, leading to a considerable dimming of the Lunar disc. In this case, the moon passes through the outer penumbral shadow that the Earth casts on it. In such a situation, the perceivable darkening of the moon is minimal, thus it is rather difficult to visually differentiate a penumbral eclipse from a full moon.
It will be visible over a vast span of our planet covering Eurasia, Africa, Australia and parts of North America. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Russia
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits near Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran
5.1 earthquake hits near Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran
Cricket-England lose openers early after bowling S.Africa out for 284
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England reduced to 157-6 at tea as they trail S.Africa