Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Oldest scorpion fossil found, sheds light on how creatures adapted to land'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 10:32 IST
'Oldest scorpion fossil found, sheds light on how creatures adapted to land'
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Researchers have discovered the oldest-known scorpion species, which may have lived approximately 437 to 436 million years ago, a finding that sheds light on how creatures adapted to living on land. The scorpion, named Parioscorpio venator, is described in the journal Scientific Reports as the oldest-known scorpion reported to date, and may have been capable of leaving its marine habitat and venturing onto land -- a behaviour similar to that of present-day horseshoe crabs.

According to the scientists, including Andrew Wendruff from the Otterbein University in the US, scorpions are among the first animals to have moved from the sea onto land. However, they said their fossil record is limited, making it unclear how and when they adapted to a terrestrial life.

Wendruff and his colleagues assessed two well-preserved specimens of a previously unknown fossil scorpion species discovered in Wisconsin, US, which dates back to the early Siluarian period between 437.5 to 436.5 million years ago. According to the study, P. venator shows primitive characteristics seen in other early marine organisms, such as compound eyes, and also has traits found in present-day scorpions, such as a tail ending with a stinger.

"This is the earliest scorpion yet reported, and it shows a combination of primitive marine chelicerate, and derived arachnid characteristics," the scientists noted in the study. According to the researchers, the two specimens show details of internal anatomy, including narrow, hourglass-shaped structures extending along much of the body's middle part.

They said these structures are very similar to the circulatory and respiratory systems seen in present-day scorpions, as well as those in modern horseshoe crabs. "Elements of the circulatory, respiratory, and digestive systems are preserved, and they are essentially indistinguishable from those of present-day scorpions but share similarities with marine relatives," the researchers wrote in the study.

However, the study noted that the specimens did not offer clues about lungs or gills in P. venator. But based on their similarity to horseshoe crabs -- which can breathe on land -- the scientists suggest that while the oldest scorpions may not have been fully terrestrial, they may have strayed onto land for extended periods of time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to stop substitutable coal import; can go for auction of 100 fully explored new blocks: Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Centre will stop the substitutable import of coal in the next three to four years and can go for auction of 100 fully explored blocks. The statement assumes significance in view of recent deve...

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

Students who use digital technology excessively are less motivated to engage with their studies and are more anxious about tests, according to a study which says the effects may be worsened by increased feelings of loneliness. As part of th...

NHL roundup: Ovechkin leads Caps with 2nd straight hat trick

Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHLs all-time goals list and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the host New York Is...

Sai Baba temple remains open for devotees amid Shirdi shutdown

Sai Baba devotees on Sunday visited the Shirdi temple here in large numbers amidst the indefinite shutdown in the town which started today. The bandh has been called by locals upset with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020