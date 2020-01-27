Iran earthquake: Tremors felt in Shiraz, other parts of Fars; no injuries yet

A magnitude 5.4 quake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV reported. State TV did not report any information on possible damage or casualties from the quake, which hit near the town of Khane Zenian.

Real-time earthquake info provider also confirmed the earthquake although it put the preliminary magnitude at 5.2.

According to EMSC, the earthquake was felt in Shiraz and nearby cities.

Iran sits where two major tectonic plates meet and experiences frequent seismic activity. The country has suffered a number of major disasters in recent decades, including at the ancient city of Bam, which was decimated by a catastrophic earthquake in 2003 that killed at least 31,000 people.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

