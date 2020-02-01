Massive locust invasion contained in Rajasthan's Ganganagar, say officials

Massive locust invasion which was threatening the crops of Ganganagar farmers and other nearby areas has been contained by the state agriculture department, said officials. "Farmers along with the Agricultural department are helping to contain the locust invasion. Scores of Locus, which arrived from Pakistan, were successfully restricted and contained in the Rawla area," said the state Agriculture Department official.

"Due to the change in the wind they changed their course and arrived in this region. With massive effort going on from all sides form the last eight days, locust has been reduced to merely 5-10 per cent," he added. A agriculture department worker in Ganganagar said," I got the information that there is a locust outbreak in the area. A vehicle equipped with spray, had left for the affected area."

Last month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the farmers of Barmer whose crops have been destroyed in locust attack, the worst in about two decades. Agriculture Secretary K.S. Pannu has advised farmers not to panic as the officials of the department are in constant touch with agriculture experts of Rajasthan and the Government of India, who are monitoring the situation.

Locust pest popularly known as 'Tiddi Dal' is a group of locusts, which devour the vegetation wherever it settles. The locust attack has been reported since past several days in parts of Rajasthan. (ANI)

