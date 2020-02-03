Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers identify ways how particles saved us from Annihilation

Researchers have found a way to show how even the tiniest particles in our universe saved us from complete annihilation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 23:55 IST
Researchers identify ways how particles saved us from Annihilation
Researchers find way to show how the tiniest particles in our universe saved us from complete Annihilation . Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have found a way to show how even the tiniest particles in our universe saved us from complete annihilation. Recently discovered ripples of spacetime called gravitational waves could contain evidence to prove the theory that life survived the Big Bang because of a phase transition that allowed neutrino particles to reshuffle matter and antimatter, explains a new study by an international team of researchers.

According to the Big Bang theory of modern cosmology, the matter was created with an equal amount of antimatter. If it had stayed that way, matter and antimatter should have eventually met and annihilated one to one, leading up to complete annihilation. But our existence contradicts this theory. To overcome a complete annihilation, the universe must have turned a small amount of antimatter into matter creating an imbalance between them. The imbalance needed is only a part in a billion. But it has remained a complete mystery when and how the imbalance was created.

"The universe becomes opaque to light once we look back to around a million years after its birth. This makes the fundamental question of 'why are we here?' difficult to answer," says paper co-author Jeff Dror, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, and physics researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Since matter and antimatter have the opposite electrical charges, they cannot turn into each other, unless they are electrical neutral. Neutrinos are the only electrical neutral matter particles we know, and they are the strongest contender to do this job. A theory many researchers support is that the universe went through a phase transition so that neutrinos could reshuffle matter and antimatter.

"A phase transition is like boiling water to vapor, or cooling water to ice. The behavior of matter changes at specific temperatures called critical temperature. When a certain metal is cooled to a low temperature, it loses electrical resistance completely by a phase transition, becoming a superconductor. It is the basis of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) for cancer diagnosis or maglev technology that floats a train so that it can run at 300 miles an hour without causing dizziness. Just like a superconductor, the phase transition in the early universe may have created a very thin tube of magnetic fields called cosmic strings," explains paper co-author Hitoshi Murayama, MacAdams Professor of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley, Principal Investigator at the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe, University of Tokyo, and senior faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Dror and Murayama are part of a team of researchers from Japan, US and Canada who believe the cosmic strings then try to simplify themselves, leading up to tiny wobbling of spacetime called gravitational waves. These could be detected by future space-borne observatories such as LISA, BBO (European Space Agency) or DECIGO (Japanese Astronautical Exploration Agency) for nearly all possible critical temperatures.

"The recent discovery of gravitational waves opens up a new opportunity to look back further to time, as the universe is transparent to gravity all the way back to the beginning. When the universe might have been a trillion to a quadrillion times hotter than the hottest place in the universe today, neutrinos are likely to have behaved in just the way we require to ensure our survival. We demonstrated that they probably also left behind a background of detectable gravitational ripples to let us know," says paper co-author Graham White, a postdoctoral fellow at TRIUMF. "Cosmic strings used to be popular as a way of creating small variations in mass densities that eventually became stars and galaxies, but it died because recent data excluded this idea. Now with our work, the idea comes back for a different reason. This is exciting!" says Takashi Hiramatsu, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, University of Tokyo, which runs Japan's gravitational wave detector KAGRA and Hyper-Kamiokande experiments.

"Gravitational wave from cosmic strings has a spectrum very different from astrophysical sources such as the merger of black holes. It is quite plausible that we will be completely convinced the source is indeed cosmic strings," says Kazunori Kohri, Associate Professor at the High Energy Accelerator Research Organization Theory Center in Japan. "It would be really exciting to learn why we exist at all," says Murayama. "This is the ultimate question in science." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi is first choice of Congress candidates to campaign for Delhi polls

By Siddharth Sharma Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the most sought after leader for campaigning on behalf of the Congress candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8.According to sources, ...

Doritos takes top spot in Super Bowl ads, political commercials at bottom - polls

A Doritos commercial featuring the hit song Old Town Road and a tear-jerking ad from Google were the top commercials among viewers during Sundays Super Bowl LIV, while presidential campaign ads were ranked the least favorite, according to t...

Two women applied for Bank of England's top job -government

Just two of the 23 people who applied to succeed Mark Carney as Bank of England governor were women and both were interviewed, according to a letter published by Britains finance ministry on Monday. The government named Andrew Bailey, a 30-...

UPDATE 4-Air Canada Boeing 767 returns safely to Madrid after engine issue

An Air Canada Boeing 767 with 128 passengers returned safely to Madrids Barajas airport on Monday after reporting an engine issue and a burst tyre on take-off that forced it to circle for hours to burn fuel before landing.Reuters television...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020