New virus has infected more than 31,400 people globally
Beijing, Feb 7(AP) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 31,400 people globally. The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Friday in Beijing: — China: 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death.
Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December. — Japan: 86
— Singapore: 33 — Thailand: 25
— South Korea: 24 — Australia: 14
— Germany: 13 — United States: 12
— Taiwan: 16 — Malaysia: 15
— Vietnam: 13 — France: 6
— United Arab Emirates: 5 — Canada: 6
— India: 3 — Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death — Russia: 2
— Italy: 3 — Britain: 3
— Belgium: 1 — Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1 — Sweden: 1
— Spain: 1 — Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1 (AP) RUP
RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at center of impeachment storm -cybersecurity firm
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation, seeks USD 50 mn over 'Russian asset' comment
DAVOS-Turkish foreign minister says Russian S-400 air defence no threat to NATO
Lasitskene welcomes change of Russian sport minister
UPDATE 1-Putin: "Everything will be okay" for U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia