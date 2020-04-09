Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes hopes to lead 'normal life and start playing games' soon

Even as the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes said he is hoping to go back to the "normal life and start playing games" soon. "It's difficult staying at home all the time because it's not normal but you need to enjoy this time because you don't know for how much time we will stay at home like this so you need to enjoy these moments. I hope soon we go back to the normal life and start playing games," the club's official website quoted Fernandes as saying.

Premier League on April 3 announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.' Players are currently staying home because of the coronavirus threat and Fernandes said it is easier to cope with things when the family is close.

"I'm okay. You know, when you have your family close, it's easier. It's difficult with the little baby because she needs to spend the energy she has - and she has a lot of energy! But me, my wife and my child have some different ways, to do some games and spend our time together," he said. (ANI)

