Australia's 2-test tour of Bangladesh postponed

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:22 IST
Australia's 2-test tour of Bangladesh postponed

Australia's two-test cricket tour of Bangladesh in June has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first test was to start on June 11 in Chattogram. The second from June 19 in Dhaka.

Both were part of the world test championship. The final of that tournament is scheduled for next June. Trying to find a new slot for the tests will be a challenge. Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts says “the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honor our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date.” The Bangladesh-Australia series is the second in the world championship to be postponed. England returned home from Sri Lanka last month at the start of the outbreak.

