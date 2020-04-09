Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA H-O-R-S-E set to begin Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:25 IST
NBA H-O-R-S-E set to begin Sunday

Trae Young is planning on living at half court. Chris Paul is recognized as one of the best trick-shot artists in the NBA. Zach LaVine isn't afraid to put his 40-inch vertical on display. Some of the NBA and WNBA's best shooters, plus the likes of Paul Pierce and other recently retired players, are signed on for a nationally televised single-elimination H-O-R-S-E tournament starting Sunday.

ESPN will televise all first-round matchups Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. ET and the semifinals and championship April 16 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET as a way to fill the absence of live sports competitions during the coronavirus pandemic. Title sponsor State Farm pledged $200,000 in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

PointsBet's Patrick Eichner told Field Level Media on Wednesday that it is looking into regulatory requirements and potential limitations of a filmed competition -- as opposed to live games -- that would negatively impact betting markets. Players will compete in the shot-for-shot competition from their own homes or courts of choice, most of which will be indoors. Social distancing and travel restrictions prevent players from being in the same venue.

Young has an outdoor court at his Atlanta-area home, which could make for an entertaining twist depending on the weather. He's also noted more for his shooting and not the dunking skills that helped LaVine become a first-round pick out of UCLA. "ABSOLUTELY NO DUNKING," Young posted via Twitter, calling out LaVine.

Young is scheduled to open the H-O-R-S-E tournament against retired point guard Chauncey Billups. WNBA Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings will play Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, while Pierce and LaVine play and Paul takes on Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records 881 coronavirus deaths

Britain on Thursday reported 881 more fatalities due to COVID-19, bringing the countrys total toll to 7,978, as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the strict lockdown measures in place in the UK must continue for more time to ensure there ...

Chad's army says 52 soldiers, 1,000 Boko Haram fighters killed in operation

Chads army said on Thursday it had killed as many as 1,000 Boko Haram fighters and lost 52 of its own soldiers in a 10-day old operation that followed the jihadist groups deadliest-ever attack on national forces. Chads army launched the ope...

Top British scientist defends modelling of coronavirus outbreak

Britains chief scientific adviser on Thursday defended officials response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying that modelling was carried out quickly enough to effectively inform Britains reaction to the pandemic.Its not correct that w...

Report: Chiefs to re-sign CB Breeland

The Kansas City Chiefs will re-sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a one-year contract worth up to 4.5 million, ESPN reported Thursday. Breeland, 28, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins 2014-17. He played...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020