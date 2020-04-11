Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coyotes furlough 50 percent of team personnel

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 05:55 IST
Coyotes furlough 50 percent of team personnel

The Arizona Coyotes reduced their staff by half Friday, attributing the move to the disruption of the NHL schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The staff moves officially are considered a furlough that will last at least until June 30. The team will still provide 100 percent of medical coverage to all employees, even those furloughed Friday.

The Coyotes already had committed to paying all full-time and part-time workers at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., through April 15. The team also is paying all employees of the Tucson Roadrunners minor league team into next week. "The developing COVID-19 situation is having a huge impact on our community and, like many companies, we are working through the challenges during this unprecedented time," Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo said in a press release. "This was an extremely difficult decision for me and my family. We never anticipated that the situation would escalate to the point of shutting down some of our businesses.

"It doesn't appear that the NHL will resume play in the immediate future, so this decision was necessary. We all remain hopeful that hockey will be back soon and look forward to welcoming back our team members at that time." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador announces humanitarian account and social measures to address pandemic

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno announced on Friday the creation of a humanitarian assistance account that will be funded with contributions from companies and citizens to address the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.The pande...

Cricket-Australia did not go 'easy' on Kohli, says Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine has dismissed the suggestion of his predecessor Michael Clarke that his players went soft on India skipper Virat Kohli in their 2018-19 series for fear of losing lucrative Indian Premier League contracts. Kohli l...

Trump orders U.S. government to help Italy in coronavirus fight

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered top U.S. administration officials to help Italy in fighting the novel coronavirus by providing medical supplies, humanitarian relief and other assistance.In a memo to several Cabinet ministers, ...

Argentina's Fernandez extends coronavirus lockdown through April 26

Argentina will extend until April 27 the lockdown it imposed last month to control the spread of the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address on Friday, adding that the measure would be applied only in major citi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020