Colts sign veteran FB Nix

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 01:16 IST
Primarily used as a lead blocker in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old Nix made the Pro Bowl in 2017. Image Credit: Flickr

The Indianapolis Colts signed former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix on Saturday. Terms were not disclosed.

Primarily used as a lead blocker in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old Nix made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He was released earlier this spring after the Steelers signed fullback Derek Watt. Nix caught 12 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown and rushed four times for four yards and one score in 60 games (11 starts) with the Steelers from 2015-19.

He went undrafted in 2014 out of Kent State, where he played defensive end and linebacker. --Field Level Media

