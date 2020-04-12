Left Menu
Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss dies at 90

Former Formula 1 legendary driver Stirling Moss died at the age of 90 on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:00 IST
British Formula 1 driver Stirling Moss . Image Credit: ANI

Former Formula 1 legendary driver Stirling Moss died at the age of 90 on Sunday. "All at F1 send our heartfelt condolences to Lady Susie and Sir Stirling's family and friends," Formula 1 said in a statement.

Often referred to as the greatest driver never to win the world championship, Moss contested 66 Grands Prix from 1951 to 1961, driving for the likes of Vanwall, Maserati and Mercedes, where he famously formed a contented and ruthlessly effective partnership with lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio. In his 10-year-long stint at the tracks, Moss took 16 wins, some of which rank among the truly iconic drives in the sport's history - his 1961 victories in Monaco and Germany in particular often held up as all-time classics.

Moss won the 1955 Mille Miglia on public roads for Mercedes at an average speed of close to 100mph, while he also competed in rallies and land-speed attempts. Following an enforced retirement from racing (barring a brief comeback in saloon cars in the 1980s) after a major crash at Goodwood in 1962, Moss maintained a presence in Formula 1 as both a sports correspondent and an interested observer, before retiring from public life in January of 2018. (ANI)

