Kapil bhai doesn't need money but everyone else does: Akhtar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:44 IST
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has responded to Kapil Dev's criticism of his proposal for an Indo-Pak series as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts, saying the Indian legend doesn't need money but everyone else does. On Wednesday, Akhtar had proposed a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic in both the countries.

Kapil, however, slammed Akhtar's idea, saying "India doesn't need the money" and that it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match. Speaking to 'Aajtak', Akhtar said: "I don't think Kapil bhai understood what I was trying to say. Everyone is going to be trapped economically. This is the time to put our heads together and generate revenues.

"The global audience would be hooked by a match. Kapil said he doesn't need the money and he surely doesn't. But everyone else does. I think this suggestion will come into consideration soon," he added. Akhtar said he has a lot of respect for Kapil but he was thinking about the larger picture at the moment.

"I respect Kapil bhai a lot. He is a great human being and is our senior. He is a very caring person who takes care of his guests. "I have been looked after very well in India. If I think of a country where I have received the most amount of love after Pakistan, it is definitely India. But I talk about a larger picture," he concluded.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over one lakh people globally, forcing countries to lockdown borders and shut all sporting activities. The deadly disease has also left a big dent on the economy..

