Sports News Roundup: Oilers' Cave dies after emergency brain surgery; Memorial tournament to slot into British Open dates and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL: Oilers' Cave dies after emergency brain surgery

National Hockey League player Colby Cave died on Saturday, four days after undergoing emergency brain surgery, his family announced in a statement. Cave, a center for the Edmonton Oilers, was rushed to a Toronto hospital on Tuesday and placed in a medically-induced coma after a brain bleed.

Memorial tournament to slot into British Open dates: Nicklaus

Golf's prestigious Memorial tournament is likely to slot into the calendar on the July dates of the cancelled British Open, tournament host Jack Nicklaus said. Nicklaus thinks it unlikely the Memorial can be staged in its original June 4-7 timeslot due to the coronavirus outbreak gripping the United States and much of the world.

On this day: Born April 13, 1963; Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov

Garry Kasparov hated losing but in defeat, to an "alien opponent" incapable of fear or the faintest flicker of emotion, the youngest of chess champions and greatest of grandmasters made history. The Russian's 1996 and 1997 man vs machine matches against Deep Blue, an IBM RS/6000 supercomputer capable of crunching 200 million positions in the space of a second, wrote headlines around the world.

Women's Rogers Cup in Montreal postponed until 2021

The women's Rogers Cup tournament in Montreal in August has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced on Saturday. The WTA said it had postponed the tournament as a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until Aug. 31, 2020.

Portugal's Sporting to cut player wages by 40% amid coronavirus losses

Players at Sporting will have their salaries cut by 40% for three months as the club attempts to mitigate financial losses from the suspension of games during the coronavirus outbreak, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported. Lusa also reported Sporting's board of directors will take a 50% pay cut.

British great Stirling Moss dies at 90 after long illness

Stirling Moss, the British racing driver who ranked as an all-time Formula One great despite never winning the world championship, died on Sunday at the age of 90 after a long illness. "He died as he lived, looking wonderful," his wife Susie told the Daily Mail newspaper.

Running back McCoy wants to land with 'winning franchise'

Free agent running back LeSean McCoy says he wants to play two more years and hopes to sign with a "winning franchise." McCoy, who was recently named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, talked with SiriusXM NFL Radio about the unusual process of navigating free agency during the coronavirus pandemic.

Belarus soccer continues amid virus anxiety and empty stands

Belarus is the only country in Europe still playing soccer amid the coronavirus pandemic but a growing number of fans are boycotting league matches, anxious about catching the disease. In the western city of Grodno, local team FC Neman Grodno drew with FC Belshina Bobruisk on Friday in front of almost empty stands. Just 253 people attended, compared to last year when Neman's games drew crowds of around 1,500 people.

Hungarian triathlon champion who works with COVID-19 patients baptized at Easter

Akos Vanek, a former triathlon World Cup winner, works as a paramedic these days in Budapest taking patients ill with COVID-19 to hospital as Hungary fights the coronavirus crisis. Vanek, who won the 2014 Triathlon World Cup, hung up his running shoes after doing the triathlon for 22 years as he said he heard a "calling by God" to work as an ambulance crew member.

King says women athletes should stay focused on fight for equality

Tennis great Billie Jean King on Saturday said that despite the myriad of setbacks facing female athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic, they should not lose sight of the need to continue their push for equality. Speaking on an online panel event titled #WeKeepPlaying hosted by King's Women's Sports Foundation and Yahoo Sports, the American said she hoped to provide comfort and encouragement to the thousands who tuned in to view it.

