Mutineers complete bounce-back, win CDL Week 5

The Florida Mutineers opened Week 5 of the Call of Duty League with a loss in the first match of Group A play Friday. They closed the tournament Sunday as the Week 5 champion. The Mutineers topped the Minnesota RØKKR 3-1 in the final Sunday, capping a run of four straight 3-1 victories following the opening loss to win the week.

The CDL was idle for just over a month after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. All remaining homestands for the year were canceled, with the rest of the schedule to be completed strictly online. The Mutineers opened the day with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Huntsmen in the semifinals, coming back after dropping the first map 250-199 on Gun Runner Hardpoint. Florida won 6-4 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy to even up the match, then won 193-125 on Hackney Yard Domination and 250-222 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint to finish off the win.

In the second semi, the Dallas Empire -- originally scheduled to be the hosts of Week 5 -- fell 250-222 on Rammaza Hardpoint to open their match against the RØKKR but rebounded to take Piccadilly Search and Destroy 6-1 and even up the game. But Minnesota won 153-143 on Gun Runner Domination and 250-196 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint to advance to the final. And the RØKKR looked good in the first map, beating the Mutineers 250-241 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint. But it was all Florida from there, as the Mutineers won 6-2 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy, 194-117 on St. Petrograd Domination, and 250-115 on Gun Runner Hardpoint.

The Mutineers took home $50,000 and 50 CDL points for the win, while the RØKKR got $30,000 and 30 CDL points. Week 5 prize pool:

1. $50,000, 50 CDL points -- Florida Mutineers 2. $30,000, 30 CDL points -- Minnesota RØKKR

3-4. $20,000, 20 CDL points -- Chicago Huntsmen, Dallas Empire 5-6. no prize money, 10 points -- Toronto Ultra, Paris Legion

7-8. no prize money, no points -- Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge Call of Duty League standings through Week 5:

1. Chicago Huntsmen, 110 points T2. Minnesota RØKKR, 100 points

T2. Dallas Empire, 100 points T2. Florida Mutineers, 100 points

5. Atlanta FaZe, 90 points 6. Paris Legion, 60 points

7. London Royal Ravens, 40 points T8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 20 points

T8. Toronto Ultra, 20 points T8. Seattle Surge, 20 points

T10. New York Subliners, 10 points T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points

