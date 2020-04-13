Left Menu
Washing utensils part of my daily routine now, says Smriti Mandhana

Opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana on Monday revealed how she is spending time during lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 10:43 IST
Opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana . Image Credit: ANI

Opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana on Monday revealed how she is spending time during lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Twitter, Mandhana talked about her daily routine.

"First is working out, staying fit is really important, I have a workout place at my home, I have tried hard to gather all training equipment, I have had a word with my trainer, he keeps sending us the workouts that we need to follow," Mandhana said in the video posted by BCCI. "The other thing I like is spending time with my family, we enjoy playing cards together, I also help my mother with cooking and washing utensils have become a part of my daily routine," she added.

The 23-year-old also asked everyone to stay home and follow the guidelines issued by the government. "All of my friends play Ludo together online, I also like to watch two-three movies in a week, I would like to ask everyone to stay home and stay safe," Mandhana said.

Mandhana was last seen in action during the Women's T20 World Cup where she scored just 49 runs in four matches. India reached the finals, but fell short in the summit clash against Australia.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Out of the total number of cases, 7,987 patients are active cases while 857 cases have been cured/discharged and migrated.

With 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 308. (ANI)

