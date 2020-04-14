Left Menu
It's just an exceptional group: Klopp misses Liverpool players 'so much' amid coronavirus pandemic

As the football season came to an indefinite halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he misses the players 'so much' and termed them an 'exceptional group'.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:29 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

As the football season came to an indefinite halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he misses the players 'so much' and termed them an 'exceptional group'. All the players are currently at home due to the pandemic and are having training sessions from their respective homes.

"It's just great. Look, it's so different. Everything is different in the moment and we do all different stuff. When we have these training sessions, I could have never imagined I would enjoy it that much but it's just the moment when I see the boys again and that changes everything - for a minute, for an hour, for two hours, however long the sessions are," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "The boys are all in good spirits; you feel immediately why you miss them so much because it's just an exceptional group," he added.

Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.' Klopp also stated that he enjoys these training sessions a lot while admitting that the longer he does not see the players, the more it hurts.

"You want to be together with them, you want to have them around, you want to be closer to them than you can be. These are the closest moments, apart from exchanging messages with them and asking, 'How are you?' and stuff like this. So I enjoy these sessions really a lot," the manager said. "It's getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100 percent like it is but the longer you don't see somebody you like, the more it hurts. That's the situation we are in at the moment," he added. (ANI)

