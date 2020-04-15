Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manfred: MLB focused on 'ideas,' no plans yet

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:24 IST
Manfred: MLB focused on 'ideas,' no plans yet

Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball remain in the ideas stage of planning for the start of the 2020 regular season, and no plans are in place. Despite reports MLB was plotting a resumption of spring training and eventually a start to the regular season entirely in Arizona, that is just one of the many ideas under consideration by baseball's commissioner and board of governors.

"The only real decision that we have made, the only real plan that we have is that baseball is not going to return until the public health situation has improved to the point that we're comfortable, that we can play games in a manner that's safe for our players, our employees, our fans, and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely," Manfred said Tuesday in an interview with FOX Business. "So, right now, it's largely a waiting game. During that period, as you might expect, any business will be engaged in contingency planning. "We thought about how we might be able to return in various scenarios, but again, the key is the improvement in the public health situation."

Manfred faces obstacles in getting teams together outside of individual workouts. Gatherings of 10-plus people are not being allowed in most states. In Virginia, the stay-at-home order extends to June 10. In Toronto, while sporting events are not entirely prohibited, no fans would be permitted until the end of June. Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker said large-scale events, such as live sports and music festivals, are not likely to be permitted all summer. "We have a variety of contingency plans that we have talked about and worked on. Plans may be too strong of a word. Ideas may be a better word," Manfred said. "All of them are designed to address limitations that may exist when businesses restart. Traveling limitations. Limitations on mass gatherings that may still exist. We thought about ways to try to make baseball available to all the fans across the United States in the face of those restrictions.

"From our perspective, we don't have a plan, we have lots of ideas. What ideas come to fruition depends on what the restrictions are, what the public health situation is, but we are intent on the idea of making baseball a part of the economic recovery and sort of a milestone on the return to normalcy." The regular season was scheduled to begin with Opening Day on March 26.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Czech league could restart after shutdown from June 8

Professional football in the Czech Republic could return from June 8 after being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, although fans will not be able to attend matches, the countrys health minister said on Tuesday. The government will ...

EU to limit export control of virus protection gear to just masks

The European Commission plans to narrow controls on the export of coronavirus protective equipment to just a single product - masks - as well as exempt the countries of the western Balkans from the restrictions. The EU executive, which over...

Egyptian policeman killed in gunbattle with suspected militants -state TV

An Egyptian policeman was killed on Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire with suspected militants near the centre of the capital Cairo, state television said.Two private television stations broadcast what they called footage of the shooting, w...

So far, U.S. courts rule for abortion rights during coronavirus pandemic

Texas women regained some access to abortion on Tuesday after a court blocked a state effort to limit it due to the coronavirus, showing how even conservative-leaning courts are pushing back on Republican-led efforts to change social policy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020