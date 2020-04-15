MLB reportedly taking part in large coronavirus study

Major League Baseball is reportedly taking part in a wide-ranging study geared at gauging how widespread the coronavirus is in major metropolitan areas, though it remains unknown the degree to which players will be involved. According to multiple media reports, up to 10,000 people will take part in the study, which will test for coronavirus antibodies and make results available within 10 minutes. Multiple outlets reported teams were given the option of which of their employees would be tested, a group that includes front-office executives, full-time employees and players.

All but three of the 30 MLB teams reportedly will take part. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that some, but not all, teams have offered the test to all of their players.

Reports also indicated players were given the option to take part but are not required to participate. According to Passan, the MLB Players Association suggested players do get tested if they want to. Per a copy of the study protocol obtained by ESPN, participants will also take part in a survey which all ask for their sex, age, ZIP code, ethnicity, recent social activity, contact with people who are COVID-19-positive, their own COVID-19 status, recent ailments, pre-existing conditions and whether they smoke.

Doctors selected MLB for the study because the logistical capabilities of the league allow for the test to reach a wide range of people quickly. "This is the first study of national scope where we're going to get a read on a large number of communities throughout the United States to understand how extensive the spread of the virus has been," Stanford's Dr. Jay Bhattacharya told Passan. "This will be the very first of those.

"Why MLB versus other employers? I've reached out to others, but MLB moved by far the fastest. They've been enormously cooperative and flexible. We're trying to set up a scientific study that would normally take years to set up, and it's going to be a matter of weeks." The tests have already been distributed and will be collected by researchers Wednesday and Thursday, Passan reported.

The MLB regular season was scheduled to begin March 26, but spring training was halted March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Opening Day postponed to mid-April. On March 16, the start of the season was pushed back indefinitely. Also on Tuesday, reports surfaced that MLB senior staffers are taking a 35 percent pay cut and that commissioner Rob Manfred pledged to pay all MLB full-time employees through May.

--Field Level Media

