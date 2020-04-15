England women donate to players' appeal for UK health service

England women donate to players' appeal for UK health servicePTI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 09:25 IST
The England women's football squad have made a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund, launched by Premier League players last week, it was announced. The fund was created after footballers met to discuss how they could best support staff in Britain's state-run National Health Service and other frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak, which has halted all major sport worldwide. A statement issued by the England women's team on Tuesday said: "After discussions with a number of Premier League players, we are delighted to confirm that the whole of the Lionesses squad will make a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund." Highly-paid Premier League players found themselves being criticised, including by prominent politicians, for not doing enough during the coronavirus crisis.
The Premier League's initial plan for a 30-percent wage cut was rebuffed by the players, who wanted their contribution to make a difference to NHS staff. Several clubs, however, have since agreed wage deferrals with their players. AFP SSC SSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
