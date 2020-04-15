Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bournemouth follows Liverpool, Tottenham to reverse furlough decision on staff

England's football club Bournemouth have announced that the club will no longer be furloughing its non-playing staff and instead will be paying the salaries of all employees in full.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 09:37 IST
COVID-19: Bournemouth follows Liverpool, Tottenham to reverse furlough decision on staff
Bournemouth logo . Image Credit: ANI

England's football club Bournemouth have announced that the club will no longer be furloughing its non-playing staff and instead will be paying the salaries of all employees in full. With this, Bournemouth has become the third team after Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to reverse their furlough decision.

"Earlier this month we announced that a number of staff at AFC Bournemouth were being temporarily furloughed, and that we would utilise the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. These measures were not taken lightly, given the operational pressures placed on clubs in such uncertain times," Bournemouth said in an official statement. "However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme. We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees," the statement added.

Earlier this month, Bournemouth had announced that they would be utilising the UK Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which covers 80 per cent of an employees wages. The club had vowed to pay out the remaining 20 per cent of each staff member's salary.

In addition, club chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall all took significant, voluntary pay cuts," Goal.com reported. After taking the pay cut, Howe became the first Premier League manager to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Bournemouth reversing its furlough decision, Newcastle United and Norwich City are the only Premier League sides left who are still furloughing employees. The Premier League has been suspended since early March due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Autodesk Invests in Aurigo Software to Bolster Construction Technology Offering for Owners

Autodesk investment in Aurigo demonstrates confidence in resiliency of the construction industry, and will provide both public and private owners with a single end-to-end solution for the entire construction project lifecycle AUSTIN, Texas...

China cuts medium-term borrowing costs to record low, steps up pandemic battle

Chinas central bank on Wednesday stepped up policy support for its embattled economy, cutting a key rate to a record-low and reducing the amount banks must hold as reserves by around 28 billion as the coronavirus crisis slammed the brakes o...

Connecting Heartfully in a Time of Social Distancing: A LIFEcast by Daaji

HYDERABAD, India, April 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Todays world seems to be filled with uncertainty, isolation, and panic. It is a critical time for the world to grapple with the pandemic and everyone needs to play a key role in stopping it fr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies from longstanding health issueNew York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, whose family has overseen one of the most dominant franchises in all of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020