Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports ministry holds virtual meeting with 11 NSFs, discusses future plans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:59 IST
Sports ministry holds virtual meeting with 11 NSFs, discusses future plans

Continuing its dialogue with various stakeholders, the sports ministry on Thursday held a meeting with 11 more National Sports Federations (NSFs) and discussed their future plans, keeping in mind the Tokyo Olympics and beyond. The meeting, held throught video conference, was the most recent of a series of dialogues planned by the ministry with various NSFs amid the coronavirus-forced national lockdown.

The ministry had already interacted through a video conference with officials of Hockey India, National Rifle Association of India and Wrestling Federation of India, among others. "These are routine meetings between the ministry and the NSFs which are now held via video conference because of the pandemic. We already had the first series of meeting with some federations last week and today's one is a continuation of this initiative," a ministry official told PTI.

During Thursday's meeting, Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya held discussions with two officials each from the national federations of handball, tennis, squash, basketball, Special Olympics Bharat, volleyball, wushu, yachting, kayaking and canoeing, kabaddi and All India University (AIU). "We had already had a discussion with 15 NSFs earlier and today we carried on the process and interacted with 11 more NSFs," Julaniya told PTI.

"We had normal discussions on their (NSFs) future plans and ACTC (Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions)." An NSF representative, who attended the meeting with Julaniya, said the ministry took stock of their future planning now that Olympics have been delayed. "Every NSF was also asked about their expectations from the next Asian Games. The preparations and target for 2024 and 2028 Olympics also came up for discussion," he said.

The official also said that the ministry asked the NSFs to work towards developing a training programme for coaches and creating centres of excellence for their respective sports. Meanwhile, with an aim to upgrade the knowledge of coaches across the country in all leading disciplines, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) also started a massive programme online on Thursday, in association with NSFs. SAI coaches, coaches of SAI accredited sports academies, recommended by NSFs and state governments from all over the country will attend these sessions to be addressed by Dronacharya awardees, Arjuna awardees, Khel Ratna awardees, eminent Indian coaches and foreign experts.

On the opening day, more than 4700 coaches, including former athletes-turned coaches attended the sessions in archery, swimming, football, taekwondo, cycling, fencing, weightlifting, wrestling, judo, volleyball, gymnastics, table tennis, athletics, boxing and sports science. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister and Archery association of India president Arjun Munda addressed the coaches. "Skill upgradation is a very important aspect of coaching. This initiative will ensure that coaches learn from the best minds of their discipline and they can implement the learnings from these sessions for better results while training athletes," Rijijiu said. The extensive online coach development programme called MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) is an intensive 21-day programme designed for coaches at all levels. The programme is open to 100 coaches at a time for any given session, allowing High Performance Directors to assess each participants individual needs and interests to create a customised learning experience. On the first day eminent coaches including Sanjeeva Singh of archery, Kamlesh Mehta of table tennis and Partha Pratim Majumder of swimming conducted the sessions. Hockey sessions will start from April 20. Each session will have three components -- a 20-minute lecture, 20-minute demonstration with video link and a 20-minute interaction with a view to generate more interest and to promote participation. External evaluators will monitor the sessions regularly and will provide constant feedback, analysis and suggestions for improvement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK extends lockdown measures for at least 3 more weeks

Britain extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another 3 weeks on Thursday, as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed over 138,000 lives ...

Spanish FA says current top four qualify for Champions League if season cancelled

The Spanish Football Federation RFEF proposed on Thursday that La Ligas current standings decide which teams qualify for European competitions if the season has to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. La Liga and UEFA have not give...

E-commerce cos gear up to deliver essential, non-essential items from Apr 20

E-commerce companies are gearing up to deliver products like mobile phones and refrigerators to customers in areas that do not fall under COVID-19 hotspots from April 20 as government takes steps to revive the economy. Apart from e-commerce...

Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 525, new cases push higher

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy increased by 525 on Thursday, down from 578 the day before, but the number of new cases accelerated sharply to 3,786 from a previous 2,667. The daily death toll was the lowest since Sunday, while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020