Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills preview

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 07:45 IST
2020 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills preview

Buffalo Bills 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Right tackle Perhaps Cody Ford (a 2019 second-rounder) deserves more time, but Buffalo would likely be best off bumping him to right guard and finding a new starter at right tackle. TCU's Lucas Niang, who is coming off hip surgery but was once regarded as a first-round talent, could be a target with the 54th overall pick. Georgia's Isaiah Wilson would also fit as a bruiser next to Ford.

Defensive end Free agent Mario Addison joined Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy to form a solid edge trio, but Addison is 32, Hughes is 31 and Murphy isn't overly dynamic. This edge rusher class isn't great, but a pass-rush specialist in the middle rounds would be a nice boost.

Cornerback The Bills took a flier on Josh Norman, but the 32-year-old is on a one-year deal and difficult to trust after two poor seasons. It would make sense to add a developmental option who could grow into a starter opposite Tre'Davious White.

Running back Buffalo could use a bruising complement to Devin Singletary (2019 third-rounder). Utah's Zack Moss or Boston College's A.J. Dillon would fit the bill in the middle rounds.

Linebacker This need isn't pressing after they added A.J. Klein. But the highly underrated Matt Milano is entering a contract year, and Sean McDermott's defense relies heavily on great linebacker play.

Quarterback The Bills' brain trust is clearly all-in on Josh Allen, but he still has a long way to go as a passer. Why not roll the dice on a developmental option? Oregon State's Jake Luton could be a great fit.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY Nobody remains from the Bills' 2015 class, and the only 2016 holdover, first-rounder Shaq Lawson, has disappointed and will likely leave in free agency this offseason after his fifth-year option was declined. That's normally a recipe for disaster, but Buffalo has been much sharper since head coach Sean McDermott arrived. The 2017 class brought three quality starters -- All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, left tackle Dion Dawkins and highly underrated linebacker Matt Milano -- while 2018 first-rounders Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds have impressed, and both still have room to grow. Throw in a few later-round contributors and what looks like four starters from the 2019 class, and the Bills are definitely headed in the right direction.

Best pick: CB Tre'Davious White, R1 2017 - This pick came in the trade-down that landed Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but White has been outstanding from Day 1. Worst pick: LB Reggie Ragland, R2 2016 - Ragland never really got off the ground in Buffalo, and was dealt to the Chiefs for a fourth-round pick after just one season. He's now in Detroit.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 330.2 (24th)

RUSHING: 128.4 (8th) PASSING: 201.8 (26th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 298.3 (3rd) RUSHING: 103.1 (10th)

PASSING: 195.2 (4th) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Exercising may help improve mental fitness, says research

Indulging in sports activities and exercising has been proved to improve your cognitive performance, but which type and how much exercise will keep your mind in top shape This is the question that has been explored by researchers through a ...

2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets preview

New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSOffensive tackle GM Joe Douglas only free agent reinforcement at tackle was the unproven George Fant, but asking Fant and Chuma Edoga a 2019 third-rounder to solve the protection woes is ...

Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis from position of strength - minister

Saudi Arabia is facing the current global crisis from a position of strength, given its strong financial position and reserves, with relatively low government debt, its finance minister said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbr...

Bears re-sign CB McManis

The longest-tenured member of the Chicago Bears will be back for another season. Special teams stalwart and backup defensive back Sherrick McManis signed a one-year deal with the team on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.McManis, 32, has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020