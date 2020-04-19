Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Brighton owner against relegation if Premier League season gets scrapped

Brighton owner Tony Bloom believes that there should not be any relegation if the Premier League season does not get completed due to coronavirus.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 19-04-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 10:38 IST
COVID-19: Brighton owner against relegation if Premier League season gets scrapped
Premier League logo. Image Credit: ANI

Brighton owner Tony Bloom believes that there should not be any relegation if the Premier League season does not get completed due to coronavirus. Premier League was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic and there is no certainty as to when the season will be resumed.

Brighton currently stands two points clear of the relegation area, and he said points-per-game can be used to decide as to who lifts the trophy, but it cannot be used for deciding relegation. The Brighton boss also believes that Liverpool deserves to win the title for the performance they have shown so far in the season.

"I don't foresee a situation if the season's not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis. I just don't think it's fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season, may lose out on 0.2 of a point based on this system," Goal.com quoted Bloom as saying. "Also it does not take into account the strength of the teams you have not played. You may get a title winner, obviously, Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the per cent needed, for teams to get relegated," he added.

Liverpool was 25 points clear of the second-placed Manchester City when the Premier League season was stopped. Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City found themselves in the relegation zone when the season was stopped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

140 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad; district tally crosses 1,000: Health official.

140 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district tally crosses 1,000 Health official....

43 out of 851 samples test positive for coronavirus at Lucknow's King George's Medical University

As many as 43 samples have tested positive for coronavirus, out of the 851 samples which were tested on Saturday, according to King Georges Medical University, Lucknow.According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Hea...

Cost accountants' institute seeks costing guidelines for healthcare sector

The cost accountants institute has sought costing guidelines for the healthcare sector as well as bringing hospitals in the non-corporate sector under mandatory costing framework. Currently, maintenance of cost records and cost audit requir...

India says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

India has not yet taken a decision on when to lift or ease restrictions on domestic and international flights and urged airlines to take travel bookings only after a final decision is made, a government minister said. The government announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020