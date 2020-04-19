COVID-19: Brighton owner against relegation if Premier League season gets scrapped

Brighton owner Tony Bloom believes that there should not be any relegation if the Premier League season does not get completed due to coronavirus. Premier League was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic and there is no certainty as to when the season will be resumed.

Brighton currently stands two points clear of the relegation area, and he said points-per-game can be used to decide as to who lifts the trophy, but it cannot be used for deciding relegation. The Brighton boss also believes that Liverpool deserves to win the title for the performance they have shown so far in the season.

"I don't foresee a situation if the season's not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis. I just don't think it's fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season, may lose out on 0.2 of a point based on this system," Goal.com quoted Bloom as saying. "Also it does not take into account the strength of the teams you have not played. You may get a title winner, obviously, Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the per cent needed, for teams to get relegated," he added.

Liverpool was 25 points clear of the second-placed Manchester City when the Premier League season was stopped. Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City found themselves in the relegation zone when the season was stopped. (ANI)

