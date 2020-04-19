Left Menu
Don't recommend 'The Big Bang Theory' to Neesham or you'll be blocked

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has advised followers to not recommend him to watch 'The Big Bang Theory' and made clear that he will block those who do.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:24 IST
Don't recommend 'The Big Bang Theory' to Neesham or you'll be blocked
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has advised followers to not recommend him to watch 'The Big Bang Theory' and made clear that he will block those who do. Taking to Twitter, Neesham lashed out at a user who suggested him to watch the popular American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', which made history as TV's longest-running show.

"I'll let it slide this time but just let this be a warning that if anyone else suggests the Big Bang theory to me I will block you. And yes, I'm serious. Miss me with that junk," Neesham replied. When another Twitter user asked the left-handed batsman why he has such disdain towards the show he replied, "It's so bad that watching it actually causes me physical pain."

The final episode of the show aired on May 16 last year and found Sheldon and Amy (Mayim Bialik) finally winning a Nobel Prize. Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the show premiered on CBS on September 24, 2007. In March 2017, the series was renewed for two additional seasons, bringing its total to twelve.

The show originally centred around the lives of socially awkward physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, who take a wild turn when the beautiful and free-spirited Penny moves in next door. The series starred Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch. It earned 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins during its run.

The 29-year-old right-arm pacer is enjoying some time away from the game as all the cricketing action has been suspended worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

