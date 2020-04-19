Preparation Committee for Olympic to hold meeting with National Sports Federations on April 22

The Preparation Committee for Olympic is scheduled to hold a video conference meeting with the National Sports Federations (NSFs) on April 22 to discuss the future course of action amid the coronavirus crisis. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra and IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta will also be present during the meeting.

"We will have a video conference meeting of the Preparation Committee with the NSFs, who have qualified as of now. The chairman of the Preparation Committee, Lalit Bhanot, IOA president Narinder Batra, General Secretary Rajeev Mehta along with other officials will discuss the future course of action," a source within IOA told ANI. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed due to coronavirus. Now, the Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

The source also said that the office of the organising committee of Olympic and International Olympic Council (IOC) might resume on May 7. "Apart from this, we have also proposed a video conference meeting on May 8. In case lockdown extends, we will see what to do but we are monitoring the situation very closely," the source said.

"Hopefully, the office of the organising committee along with IOC will resume by May 7. So, we will get the guidelines and hopefully, we will have another meeting on May 8," he added. (ANI)

